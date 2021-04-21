After devoting articles to the recent NBA G League bubble season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, it is fitting to mention the recent developments regarding now-former Lakeland Magic head coach Stan Heath.
Heath guided Lakeland to a playoff berth where the Magic not only won the franchise’s first league championship, but Heath was also named the 2020-21 G League Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year.
On April 13, Heath was formally introduced as the new men’s basketball coach at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Mich.
Heath, a three-year letter winner at EMU from 1985-87, became the program’s 30th head coach.