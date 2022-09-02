According to the Smart Growth of America Dangerous by Design 2022 report, which was recently published, the Lakeland/Winter Haven metro area ranked 9th worst in the United States in the report's “Pedestrian Danger Index” category and 21st overall in pedestrian, bicyclist and other vehicle traffic safety.
“Our roadway fatalities and serious injury numbers continue to be unacceptable,” Polk Transportation Planning Organization Executive Director Parag Agrawal told the Polk TPO board on Aug. 25.
To address this problem, the Polk TPO board unanimously agreed to support county staff who will be applying for a federal Safe Streets and Roads for All grant application by Sept.15. If approved, Polk County could receive more than $30 million from the federal government over the next five fiscal years to design and implement changes to improve roadway safety.
“When last assessed in 2018, Polk had an overall roadway fatality rate per capita substantially worse
than that of Florida as a whole and worse than all but five states,” Agrawal said. “In 2021, the Lakeland-Winter Haven area was listed as the 9th most dangerous metro area in the U.S. to be a pedestrian. The five-year annual average of lives lost and people suffering severe injuries on Polk roadways ending in 2020 was 126 and 462, respectively. These fatalities and incapacitating injuries cost the economy an average of $1.75 billion each year.”
Polk TPO staff will be putting together an action plan, which is required to be included in the grant application. The action plan must identify which roads are the most dangerous.
Agrawal said Rifle Range Road in Winter Haven and County Line Road and Rockridge Road in Lakeland were the three most dangerous roads in Polk County.
Polk TPO board member and county commissioner Neil Combee said he lives off Rockridge Road.
“These days people tell me I drive too slow,” Combee said.
Haines City Commissioner Roy Tyler is chair of the Polk TPO board.
“If you drive too slow, you are going to get run over,” Tyler said.
The three worst state roads in Polk are State Road 60, U.S. Highway 17-92 at Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland, and the U.S. Highway 27 corridor, Agrawal said.
The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area ranked worst in the United States in the Pedestrian Danger Index category of the report.
In terms of overall traffic safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and car drivers, the Deltona / Daytona Beach / Ormond Beach metro area ranked the worst in the country.
The top 25 overall traffic safety list includes 21 major metro areas south of the Mason-Dixon line and nine cities in Florida. The remaining four cities in the top 25 were all in California.
Tampa / St. Petersburg / Clearwater ranked 4th worst in the country, Jacksonville 6th, Orlando / Kissimmee / Sanford ranked 8th worst, Palm Bay / Melbourne / Titusville was 12th worst, Miami / Ft. Lauderdale / Pompano Beach was 14th worst, North Port / Sarasota / Bradenton was 19th worst, Lakeland / Winter Haven 21st worst and Cape Coral / Ft. Myers was 23rd worst in the United States according to the report.
On average, there are eight traffic fatalities and 49 serious injuries every day in the state of Florida, Agrawal said. The Lakeland-Winter Haven area ranks seventh in the state in total traffic fatality counts, averaging 127 per year. Agrawal said these numbers have been increasing over time.
The Lakeland / Winter Haven area has the 9th highest population and is 12th worst in the state for bicycle fatalities, averaging 84 deaths per year.
The Safe Streets and Roads for All grant application states that between $200,000 and $1 million can be approved for planning and design costs to address this problem. The grant states that between $3 million and $30 million can be approved for construction costs. In total, the federal government allocated $5 billion on this grant over the next five years.
To read the report, visit https://smartgrowthamerica.org/dangerous-by-design/