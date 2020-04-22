Earlier this month it was announced that Lake Wales Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson will be honored at the Evening of Excellence at the University of Florida.
Hosted by UF’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the Evening of Excellence is held annually to recognize exceptional accomplishment by the college’s alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends.
“The Evening of Excellence celebrates those who support the college and make it a vital piece of the University of Florida,” said David Richardson, Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “Robin Gibson’s commitment to the Bob Graham Center for Public Service is an inspiration to all of us.”
Gibson is a 1959 graduate of the University of Florida and a 1962 graduate of the university’s Levin College of Law. He is the senior partner at the Gibson Law Firm in Lake Wales and has been a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers since 1983. He was named a Distinguished Alumnus by the university in 1994.
The Evening of Excellence was originally scheduled for April 17 but will be rescheduled to a later date in accordance with recommendations by the State of Florida and the Center for Disease Control due to the COVID-19 outbreak.