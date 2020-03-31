The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to ascend and the number of cases in Polk County has experienced an increase of its own.
According to numbers released by the Florida Department of Health, as of 11:30 a.m. March 31, Florida had 6,338 confirmed cases and Polk had 73 cases.
The statewide total represents an increase of 634 cases overnight, up from 5,704 at 6 p.m. March 30.
Polk County also had its first death related to coronavirus verified March 31.
“On March 28th, a 60-year-old Polk resident diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away. This is the first COVID-19 death in Polk County,” stated Nicole Riley, the public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. “We express our sincere condolences to the person's family and will continue to work with the Department of Health (DOH) and our community partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
There had been 77 deaths in Florida as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and 772 cases have resulted in hospitalization.
Polk has had 24 hospitalizations so far related to the virus.
According to the latest report, 20 of Polk’s cases involve residents with Davenport mailing addresses, 19 are residents with Winter Haven mailing addresses, 13 are residents with Lakeland mailing addresses, three are in Lake Wales and two are in Bartow and Haines City, respectively.
Around Florida, the areas with the most cases include Dade County (1,894 cases), Broward County (1,181 cases), Orange County (338 cases) and Hillsborough County (282) — the latter two of which are neighbors to Polk County along the Interstate 4 corridor.
Also adjacent to Polk is Osceola County, which has 103 confirmed cases at this time.