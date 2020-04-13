The Florida Department of Health announced Monday that, as of 11 a.m. April 13, there are 20,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 470 as of that time. Across the state there are 2,694 cases that have, at some point, required hospitalization.
Polk County now has 263 confirmed cases.
There have been eight deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County. Of the cases in Polk County, 77 have required some sort of hospitalization.
Geographically within Polk, Lakeland has the largest volume of confirmed cases as of this time, with 80 cases attributed to individuals with Lakeland mailing addresses.
There are 53 cases involving individuals with Winter Haven mailing addresses and 46 cases are attributed to individuals with Davenport mailing addresses.
Auburndale mailing addresses account for 14 cases. Lake Wales has 12 cases, Mulberry has seven cases, Haines City has six cases, Lake Alfred has five cases and Fort Meade has four cases. Bartow and Frostproof each have two cases and Eagle Lake has one case.
As far as Polk’s neighboring counties, as of 11 a.m. April 13, Orange County has 1,017 confirmed cases, there are 790 in Hillsborough County, 333 in Osceola County, 155 in Lake County and 61 in Highlands County.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.