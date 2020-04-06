The Florida Department of Health announced Monday that, as of 11 a.m. April 6, there are 13,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The state continues to see a surge in cases in recent days, with an average of 1,126 new confirmed cases per day between April 1-5.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 236 as of that time, with 1,592 cases currently requiring hospitalization.
Polk County now has 176 confirmed cases. There are currently 55 cases in Polk requiring hospitalization and there have been four deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County.
Lakeland has the largest volume of confirmed cases as of this time, with 48 cases attributed to individuals with Lakeland mailing addresses. There are 40 cases involving individuals with Winter Haven mailing addresses and the same number of cases are attributed to individuals with Davenport mailing addresses.
Lake Wales has eight cases, Auburndale has five cases, Haines City has four cases, Bartow and Fort Meade each have two cases and Frostproof has one confirmed case.