The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that, as of 11 a.m. April 16, there are 22,897 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
There have been 633 deaths in Florida attributed to the virus as of that time. Across the state there are 3,305 cases that have, at some point, required hospitalization.
Polk County now has 293 confirmed cases — an increase of 11 cases from 24 hours earlier.
There have been 10 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County.
Geographically within Polk, Lakeland has the largest volume of confirmed cases as of this time, with 94 cases attributed to individuals with Lakeland mailing addresses.
There are 53 cases involving individuals with Winter Haven mailing addresses and 46 cases are attributed to individuals with Davenport mailing addresses.
Auburndale mailing addresses account for 13 cases. Lake Wales also has 13 cases. Haines City has seven cases. Lake Alfred and Fort Meade each have five cases and Bartow has four cases. Frostproof has three cases and Eagle Lake has two confirmed cases.
According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in zip code 33881 — a Winter Haven zip code including the Florence Villa neighborhood — making it the zip code with the largest volume of cases in Polk County at this time.
Three other Polk zip codes — 33897, in northwest Polk, north of Interstate 4; 34759, in east Polk, near Poinciana; and 33813, south of Lakeland, near Bartow and Mulberry — each have between 27 and 29 cases.
As far as Polk’s neighboring counties, as of 11 a.m. April 16, Orange County has 1,089 confirmed cases, there are 873 cases in Hillsborough County, 367 in Osceola County, 184 in Lake County and 65 in Highlands County.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.