Florida now has more than 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 following the addition of more than a thousand new cases on April 1. As of 11 a.m. April 2, the Florida Department of Health says there are 8,010 cases in Florida — 7,717 of which are Florida residents.
There have been 128 deaths attributed to the virus statewide as of that time and 1,058 cases have resulted in hospitalization.
The 1,059 new confirmed cases on April 1 represents the largest single day increase to this point.
For its part, Polk County is now up to 92 cases, including two deaths and 38 hospitalizations.
Of those 92 cases, 27 involve residents with Davenport addresses, 21 have Lakeland mailing addresses, 19 have Winter Haven addresses and Haines City and Lake Wales each have three confirmed cases. Bartow has two confirmed cases as of that time.