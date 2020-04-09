The Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that, as of 11 a.m. April 9, there are 16,364 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 354 as of this time, an increase of 45 deaths since 11 a.m. April 8. Across the state there are 2,149 cases that at some point required hospitalization.
Polk County now has 212 confirmed cases.
There are 71 cases in Polk that have required hospitalization. There have been six deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County — an addition of one death from April 8.
Geographically within Polk, Lakeland has the largest volume of confirmed cases as of this time, with 58 cases attributed to individuals with Lakeland mailing addresses.
There are 47 cases involving individuals with Winter Haven mailing addresses and 42 cases are attributed to individuals with Davenport mailing addresses.
Lake Wales has nine cases, Auburndale has seven cases, Haines City has six cases, Lake Alfred and Fort Meade each have four cases, Bartow has two cases and Frostproof has one confirmed case.
As far as Polk’s neighboring counties, as of 11 a.m. April 9, Orange County has 857 confirmed cases, there are 644 in Hillsborough County, 295 in Osceola County, 139 in Lake County and 45 in Highlands County.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.