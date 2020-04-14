The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday that, as of 11 a.m. April 14, there are 21,367 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 524 as of that time. Across the state there are 2,909 cases that have, at some point, required hospitalization.
Polk County now has 277 confirmed cases.
There have been 10 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County. Of the cases in Polk County, 84 have required some sort of hospitalization.
Geographically within Polk, Lakeland has the largest volume of confirmed cases as of this time, with 85 cases attributed to individuals with Lakeland mailing addresses.
There are 52 cases involving individuals with Winter Haven mailing addresses and 45 cases are attributed to individuals with Davenport mailing addresses.
Auburndale mailing addresses account for 13 cases. Lake Wales also has 13 cases. Haines City and Mulberry each have six cases, Lake Alfred and Fort Meade each have five cases and Frostproof has three cases. Bartow has two cases and Eagle Lake has one case.
According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in zip code 33881 — a Winter Haven zip code including the Florence Villa neighborhood — making it the zip code with the largest volume of cases in Polk County at this time.
As far as Polk’s neighboring counties, as of 11 a.m. April 14, Orange County has 1,033 confirmed cases, there are 819 cases in Hillsborough County, 343 in Osceola County, 166 in Lake County and 62 in Highlands County.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.