The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday that, as of 11 a.m. April 21, there are 27,495 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
There have been 839 deaths in Florida attributed to the virus as of that time. Across the state there are 4,063 cases that have, at some point, required hospitalization.
Between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on April 20, there were 775 new confirmed cases statewide. Over the past seven days (April 14 through April 20) there has been an average of 874 new cases per day. During that time, there was an average of 11,793 test results reported to the Florida Department of Health each day.
In the seven days before (April 7 through April 13), there was an average of 1,015 new cases per day. During that time, there was an average of 11,109 test results reported each day.
Polk County now has 351 confirmed cases. There have been 14 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County.
Geographically within Polk, Lakeland has the largest volume of confirmed cases as of this time, with 135 cases attributed to individuals with Lakeland mailing addresses.
There are 56 cases involving individuals with Winter Haven mailing addresses and 50 cases are attributed to individuals with Davenport mailing addresses.
Auburndale mailing addresses account for 14 cases. Lake Wales also has 13 cases. Haines City has eight cases. Fort Meade has six cases. Lake Alfred and Bartow each have five confirmed cases. Frostproof has four cases and Eagle Lake has two confirmed cases.
According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in zip code 33813 — a Lakeland zip code including the Lakeland Heights area — making it the zip code with the highest volume of cases in Polk County at this time.
Behind it is zip code 33881 — a Winter Haven zip code including the Florence Villa neighborhood — with 37 confirmed cases.
Two other Polk zip codes — 33897, in northwest Polk, north of Interstate 4; 34759, in east Polk, near Poinciana — each have between 29 and 32 cases.
As far as Polk’s neighboring counties, as of 11 a.m. April 21, Orange County has 1,222 confirmed cases, there are 977 cases in Hillsborough County, 416 in Osceola County, 213 in Lake County and 71 in Highlands County.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.