The Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday that, as of 11 a.m. April 7, there are 14,504 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The state continues to see a surge in cases in recent days, with an average of 1,138 new confirmed cases per day between April 1-6.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 283 as of this time, with 1,777 cases currently requiring hospitalization.
Polk County now has 197 confirmed cases. There are currently 62 cases in Polk requiring hospitalization and there have been five deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County.
Lakeland has the largest volume of confirmed cases as of this time, with 53 cases attributed to individuals with Lakeland mailing addresses. There are 44 cases involving individuals with Winter Haven mailing addresses and 40 cases are attributed to individuals with Davenport mailing addresses.
Lake Wales has nine cases, Auburndale has six cases, Haines City has five cases, Lake Alfred and Fort Meade each have three cases, Bartow has two cases and Frostproof has one confirmed case.
As far as Polk’s neighboring counties, as of 11 a.m. April 7, Orange County has 763 confirmed cases, 597 in Hillsborough County, 254 in Osceola County, 116 in Lake County and 37 in Highlands County.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.