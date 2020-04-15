The Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday that, as of 11 a.m. April 15, there are 22,081 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
There have been 591 deaths in Florida attributed to the virus as of that time. Across the state there are 3,099 cases that have, at some point, required hospitalization.
Per Florida Department of Health numbers, the number of new cases reported statewide on April 14 was 614 — the lowest increase in confirmed cases since March 26.
Polk County now has 282 confirmed cases.
There have been 10 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County.
Geographically within Polk, Lakeland has the largest volume of confirmed cases as of this time, with 89 cases attributed to individuals with Lakeland mailing addresses.
There are 52 cases involving individuals with Winter Haven mailing addresses and 46 cases are attributed to individuals with Davenport mailing addresses.
Auburndale mailing addresses account for 13 cases. Lake Wales also has 13 cases. Haines City and Mulberry each have seven cases. Lake Alfred and Fort Meade each have five cases and Frostproof has three cases. Bartow and Eagle Lake each have two cases.
According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in zip code 33881 — a Winter Haven zip code including the Florence Villa neighborhood — making it the zip code with the largest volume of cases in Polk County at this time.
As far as Polk’s neighboring counties, as of 11 a.m. April 15, Orange County has 1,051 confirmed cases, there are 866 cases in Hillsborough County, 353 in Osceola County, 170 in Lake County and 62 in Highlands County.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.