The Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday that, as of 11 a.m. April 8, there are 15,456 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida.
The number of deaths in Florida is up to 309 as of this time, an increase of 26 deaths since 11 a.m. April 7. There are 1,956 cases currently requiring hospitalization across the state.
Polk County now has 206 confirmed cases.
There are currently 68 cases in Polk requiring hospitalization. There have been five deaths caused by COVID-19 in Polk County — a number that remained unchanged from April 7.
Geographically within Polk, Lakeland has the largest volume of confirmed cases as of this time, with 55 cases attributed to individuals with Lakeland mailing addresses.
There are 47 cases involving individuals with Winter Haven mailing addresses and 41 cases are attributed to individuals with Davenport mailing addresses.
Lake Wales has 10 cases, Auburndale has seven cases, Haines City has five cases, Lake Alfred and Fort Meade each have four cases, Bartow has two cases and Frostproof has one confirmed case.
As far as Polk’s neighboring counties, as of 11 a.m. April 8, Orange County has 803 confirmed cases, there are 626 in Hillsborough County, 272 in Osceola County, 136 in Lake County and 41 in Highlands County.
The Florida Department of Health is also encouraging all Floridians to take the COVID-19 Community Action Survey by visiting www.StrongerThanC19.com.