Coming out of the weekend, the volume of positive coronavirus cases in Florida continues to tick up and the number of cases in Polk County is in double-digits.
According to the Florida Department of Health, as of 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, Florida has 1,171 total coronavirus cases — up from 563 cases on Friday night, March 20.
Polk County has 13 cases at this time, with positive tests for residents from age 8 through 88. Polk's cases include seven men and six women, average age 54, and five of the cases have resulted in hospitalization, per the Florida Department of Health.
At least four of the Polk cases involved recent travel and are considered "travel-related" in the data.