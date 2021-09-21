Editor’s note: This is the third installment of a five-part series on the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Polk Emerging Leaders.
Polk State College’s Dr. Andy Oguntola is making a difference in the Lake Wales community and throughout Polk County.
He was recently recognized for his efforts and named one of Polk’s Emerging Leaders by the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce. Oguntola said he never expected to receive the award.
“Leadership is something I do every day,” he said. “It’s an honor to be in a group of great leaders in Polk County.”
Oguntola isn’t shy about getting involved on many levels.
“If you live in a community and you are shopping and living there, you should (get involved). It’s about the future generation. Invest in the community so the children have a better life.”
Oguntola has been heavily involved in the Lake Wales charter school system, serving as chairman of the Board of Trustees for two years and a trustee for four and a half years. They help support the teachers, staff and administrators and set policies and by laws.
He is also on several other boards, such as United Way, the Lake Wales Art Center, Vanguard School and others. He is currently Chairman of the Lakes Wales Chamber and Economic Development Council.
“The boards I serve on – it’s not to have a title – but to make a difference,” he said.
Oguntola has been with Polk State College for five years and is Dean of Workforce Education and Economic Development and the JD Alexander Center director.
“I want to impact education. I take joy and pride in future leaders. I want to stay and make a difference in any way I can.”
Oguntola graduated from Webber International University with his bachelor of science in business administration and his master of business administration. He then went on to Nova Southeastern University where he received his doctorate degree in higher educational leadership in 2019.
But he’s actually most proud of being a husband and father to his three children.
“There is no sense in rewards then you go home to an empty house. My wife is the best thing since sliced bread. We get involved together,” he said.
And he wants to stay and raise his family in Polk County.
“I love the people of Lake Wales,” the 35-year-old explained. “It’s not often you wake up in a small town where people care about each other. Lake Wales has so much potential and is growing.”
One of his accomplishments a few years ago benefited the high school students of the city. He created a college fair for the local students, and it is now one of the largest fairs in the state with more than 1,000 attendees and participation from 40 colleges. The fair has been so successful that it has helped increase the college admissions rate. It also received a proclamation from the city of Lake Wales for its impactful results in supporting a need of the city.
Katie Worthington Decker, president of the Winter Haven Chamber, said Orguntola’s leadership in and dedication to Lake Wales is unlike anything she’s seen before.
“He is passionate about that community and about providing opportunities to young people there regardless of the circumstance they find themselves in,” she said. “The last year has been a challenging year for almost every organization Andy volunteers for, yet he seemed to tackle each challenge with dignity, professionalism, optimism and calmness."
Oguntola, who has lived in Lake Wales since 2004, isn’t afraid to dive right in and make a difference for local youth. He recently created a new youth football and cheer league so the children in Lake Wales have a positive outlet after school. Now there are more than 350 young men and women signed up to play youth sports.
“The youth needed an activity and we have the opportunity to take them outside of Polk (for tournaments),” he said. “The league is flourishing and we have a supportive commission, pastors and mayor who believe in our community. It’s not about me. It’s about our community.”
Making a difference in the community is his goal. One of his favorite quotes that resonated with him is from Edward Bok, founder of Bok Tower in Lake Wales.
“He said, ‘Make the world a bit better or more beautiful because you’ve lived in it.’ If everyone strived to make the world better, imagine the world we would have.”