Legoland Florida Resort staff began their 10-year anniversary celebration Feb. 12, featuring an all-new Brickbeard's Watersports Stunt Show and world-famous tightrope walker Nik Wallenda performing five stories above the main entrance.
Legoland staff unveiled the new stunt show to the media Feb. 11.
As part of the festivities, this weekend and next, families can see the brand new water show, meet Calico Jade for the first time, eat pirate-inspired cuisine and check out some new pirate-inspired shows — all while taking advantage of special pricing associated with the anniversary.
The stunt show features around a dozen athletes who must pass stunt school. At first, there are some spectacular crashes, but as the show moves forward, the athletes start to impress Captain Brickbeard. “Calico Jade” is a new Lego character who gets introduced during the show.
Kids can meet and greet several pirate-inspired Lego characters during PirateFest Weekends including Pirate Princess, Lego Shark Suit Guy, Zombie Pirate and, of course, Captain Brickbeard and Calico Jade.
A few tasty pirate treats are being prepared for the hungriest buccaneers including Cannonball Funnel Cake, Buried Treasure Mac N Cheese, Peg Leg Barrgh BQ Wings and Sea Ya Later Alligator Bites.
The relatively new Pirate Island Hotel features treasure hunts and other pirate activities.
Brickbeard's Watersports Stunt Show has been in pre-production for more than a year and the athletes have been practicing for months. It features original music, some pyrotechnics and lots of laughs.
“It's going to be an epic show,” Director Phil Raybourn said.
Legoland Florida Resort Director of Entertainment Jeremy Pancoast said he and fellow staff tried to honor the history of water sports in Winter Haven while creating the show.
“There have been a lot of world records that have been done on this lake,” Pancoast said.
“Plundering” Pete Haverty, an athlete who also drives the ski boat, said his parents used to ski at SeaWorld Orlando during the 1980s and 1990s.
“This is a dream job — nothing better,” Haverty said. “You spike your landing, you look at the crowd, hear that cheer. I get butterflies still to this day.”