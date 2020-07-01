POLK COUNTY – July 4 firework displays have been canceled for several municipalities around the county, but there are still a few events for area residents to enjoy.
In Winter Haven, Legoland Florida Resort staff are going forward with the annual Red, White and Boom show. The Lake Summit Boat Ramp is expected to be a good spot to watch the display, but be advised those interested will need to arrive early to find a parking space.
Learn more about the Legoland display at https://www.legoland.com/florida/.
In Davenport, area residents are invited to watch fireworks from the car along Davenport Boulevard. The show includes synchronized music and city staff are making efforts to ensure the display is visible throughout the city.
“We plan to shoot off the fireworks from the highest point in Davenport, so as many people as possible can enjoy them,” said Kelly Callihan, Davenport’s City Manager.
Spectators can tune their radio dials to 87.7 FM to hear music that will be synchronized with the fireworks in Davenport. Callihan also encourages residents to enjoy the display from wherever they feel most comfortable and safe, as the city’s celebration that usually precedes the display has been canceled.
“As long as you can see the searchlights, you’ll be able to see the fireworks,” he explained.
Fireworks are planned for a display in Dundee.
For those with a boat — or a friend with a boat — Cory Greenway and the Outta Hand Band will be performing on the shores of Lake Clinch, in Frostproof. DJ Jeremy will help keep swimmers entertained while the band is taking a break.
Municipal fireworks events have been canceled for Winter Haven, Bartow, Lake Wales and Auburndale, among others.
—
Anita Todd contributed to this report.