LEGOLAND Florida Resort is one step closer to helping autistic visitors and their families.
It’s the first theme park resort to become a Certified Autism Center. The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards awards the CAC certification to organizations that complete guest-facing staff training and certification, as well as other requirements offering accommodations for visitors with cognitive differences.
Brandi Torres is the mom of twin boys who are autistic and is happy to hear LEGOLAND is focusing more on accommodating children with disabilities.
“Theme parks can be rough,” said the Winter Haven resident.
The boys are now 14 years old, but she took them to LEGOLAND when they were younger.
“Having options like a room to decompress or a pass to go to the front of the line.. it’s awesome. More awareness is out there which is great.”
“We are proud that LEGOLAND Florida Resort has partnered with the IBCCES to earn our designation as a Certified Autism Center across LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park, Water Park, three on-site hotels and the all-new Peppa Pig Theme Park,” said Kelly Hornick, head of marketing and communications for LEGOLAND and Peppa Pig Theme Park, in a press release. “We are passionate about being the resort for families to build awesome vacation memories and we are thankful to our partners at IBCCES for helping us be more welcoming and more inclusive to more families, including those with sensory needs.”
As a CAC, the resort will provide trained and helpful front-line team members to help autistic guests enjoy their time at the resort, a sensory guide for every attraction providing insight into how the attraction or ride may be affected by each of the five senses and low sensory areas for guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break in a less stimulating environment. An updated Accessibility Guide will be available on the LEGOLAND Florida website and at guest relations.
“IBCCES is thrilled to partner with LEGOLAND Florida Resort to help them enhance the guest experience in this unique setting that provides a comprehensive experience for families to stay and play together,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman in a press release. “Their commitment to ongoing training and accessibility enhancements helps ensure there are more options for families to make memories together that we all cherish.”
Many autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities may find it challenging to visit new places or plan family trips due to lack of staff training and understanding, potential for sensory overload and need for flexible options or accommodations, stated a press release. IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for attractions, hotels, zoos, aquariums and other recreational locations to ensure all families and individuals can make memories and have fun, according to the press release.
For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals. Parents and caregivers can visit IBCCES’s free online resource with a list of certified destinations and more on AutismTravel.com.
The announcement comes at the perfect time as World Autism Month just ended – celebrated each year by Autism Speaks, a group dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.
Although Torres’ boys are high-functioning, they still sometimes struggle with sensory overload. She knows children who are lower-functioning and they tend to get excluded from a lot of things. “A long time ago, people were ashamed of having an autistic child, but now there is more acceptance and more understanding from different groups. It’s sometimes hard to get out (and do things) with autistic kids. I’m excited to know (kids and their parents) have a safe space now.”