LEGOLAND Florida Resort has a one-of-a-kind themed hotel and has been nominated by USA Today for Best Theme Park Hotel.
The LEGOLAND Hotel is 130 kid-steps away from the theme park here in Winter Haven. The accommodations are unique rooms including LEGO Friends, The LEGO Movie, Pirate rooms, Adventure rooms and the new LEGO NINJAGO rooms opening this spring.
“We are very excited to be recognized again as one of the best theme park hotels in the nation,” said Heather Concannon, communications manager for LEGOLAND Florida Resort. “LEGOLAND Florida Resort is the ultimate vacation destination built for kids, which is what makes the experience at LEGOLAND Hotel so unforgettable for guests and their families.”
Each room at the hotel has a separate kid’s sleeping area and in-room scavenger hunts with new prizes each day. The hotel features 152 rooms and suites.
All stays at the hotel include a complimentary breakfast buffet and free parking. LEGOLAND Hotel also keeps the theme park fun going long after the park closes, said Concannon. “We have nightly PJ parties, Master Model Builder Sessions, a seasonally heated swimming pool and an awesome water slide.”
The hotel also has character meet and greets and two restaurants.
LEGOLAND offers vacation packages that include the theme park, water park and a hotel stay.
Other theme park resort hotels up against LEGOLAND Hotel are: Disney resorts, Dollywood hotels and Universal Orlando Resort hotels.
“A day at a theme park is undeniably fun, but it can be exhausting as well,” according to USA Today’s website. “Staying at a hotel in the park means all your favorite attractions lie practically right outside your front door and getting back for an afternoon swim in the pool or to crash in the evening is easier than ever.”
USA Today polled a panel of American theme park experts on their favorite amusement park hotels.
According to USA Today, nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include editors from the newspaper, editors from 10Best.com and other expert contributors. When it comes to other theme park nominations they include: best rollercoaster, best restaurant, best entertainment and best new theme park attraction.
Voters can vote once per day on 10Best.com until voting ends Monday, April 25 at noon. The winning hotels will be announced Friday, May 6.