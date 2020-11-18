Legoland Florida Resort is hiring!
More than 150 positions are currently open across Legoland Theme Park, Water Park and Hotels. The open roles feature full-time and part-time positions that span a range of departments, including entertainment, operations, hotel services, security, retail and water park lifeguards.
Employment at Legoland Florida Resort includes perks such as career development opportunities, tuition assistance and free unlimited usage of the local transit system.
Interested candidates can review the full listing of jobs and apply at jobs.legoland.com
Black Friday deals revealed
On Nov. 13, Legoland Florida Resort revealed its biggest sale of the year with deep discounts on annual passes and vacation packages for Black Friday. The Black Friday Sale begins at midnight on Nov. 25 and guests can purchase at legoland.com/florida/offers/black-friday/.
This year’s deals include the Awesomer Annual Pass for $99.99 — a savings of $80 — and savings of up to 50 percent off of vacation packages, up to $485 in total savings.
More information about these deals can be found at legoland.com/florida/offers/black-friday/.