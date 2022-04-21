A perfect democracy does not exist. A by-product of self-governance is partisanship politics. Freedom of speech allows for disagreement, and human nature opens the door to special interests—the more space for discourse, the more opportunity for what once was a manageable level of chaos. Norms, laws, policies, checks, and balances once put up accepted guardrails. Democracies are messy by nature, but many argue civility in today’s political environment is lacking and paved the way for fringe elements, racism, conspiracy theories, and misinformation to erode voter trust. Extremist views have become more mainstream, with anger, confusion, and exploitation leading to violence. Political parties struggle to work together, seeing each other as enemies rather than colleagues. Differing agendas make collaboration near impossible at every level, with disturbing trends and populace-leanings posing new threats.
Ukraine, a new struggling democracy, was hindered by corruption, fiscal mismanagement and Russian interference. Add to that the same governance challenges described earlier by the US. Conversely, Ukraine is only one generation removed from a communist state, governed by a constitution and, by all measures, a fledgling democracy rocked by one controversy after another. In 2019, a political outsider and former comedian was elected president, and his majority party was also elected to parliament. Fast forward to 2022, and Vladimir Zelensky seemingly has united his country and has become one of the most influential leaders on the world stage.
How did this unlikely TV sitcom star, who ran on an anti-corruption, anti-poverty platform, go from inspiring laughs to transforming his audience into patriots? The Ukraine people have inspired the world with their bravery, tenacity, and resilience.
In interview after interview, refugees vow to go home to a place of freedom and rebuild. They talk about liberty as a precious commodity worth dying for. As bombs drop on their villages, they shelter and share scarce resources. When a train to safety pulls into the station, there is no pushing or fighting for limited seats, promising safety. No one ever complains about the family dog or cat going along for the ride. When the bombs stop falling, they start sweeping up the glass amid the hellish landscape. Over and over, those whose lives have been turned upside down talk about the importance of freedom. We will never give in; they echo even as missiles have laid waste to their lives, homes, and futures.
Soldiers kiss their children goodbye and take up arms. Civilians assemble Molotov cocktails and drag out their hunting rifles to defend themselves. Their bravery has not gone unnoticed. The EU, NATO, and the world have vowed to do everything possible to support Ukraine. This has been a delicate balancing act to prevent WW III while arming them to win. Their president has a message that caught the attention of world leaders. We are fighting to prevent the next Hitler from spreading his poison and ambition throughout Europe, Zelensky said in several languages. He kept his people calm until hope for peace failed. Confronted with the unthinkable, he mobilized every sector and tapped into the people power of Ukraine. Techies invented early warning systems, and students transported the injured to the hospital. Who could’ve imagined world leaders taking a train into the capital in a War zone to demonstrate solidarity? President Zelensky put the plight of his people front and center, addressing the UN, Congress, the British, and the Canadian parliament. From the Emmys to 60 minutes, Zelensky has used media for truth-telling versus misinformation on Facebook or, as in Russia, eliminating journalists, transparency, crafting alternative facts.
As a result, in 48 hours, a former sitcom actor galvanized the world, transforming Putin into a pariah. One man’s war is destroying a beautiful country, sanctioning atrocities, and putting the Russian economy in ruins, perhaps never to recover.
Contrast definitions. Ukrainians describe the bombing of schools and hospitals and the murder of civilians as tyranny. In the US, mask-wearing restrictions to stunt the spread of a life-threatening disease to vulnerable populations are described as tyranny. Ukrainians stand by the leader they elected, fighting to the death with him.
We have all watched approval levels go up and down with the gas price. Endless audits, conspiracies, and disinformation erode public trust in our elections. Far too many would rather ignore an insurrection at the capital versus investigating it. Brutality befell the Capital police, who battled a bloodthirsty mob. Lawmakers protected by these officers want to sweep the entire history-making episode under the rug as “legitimate public discourse.” Our political parties have never been further apart, and both sides blame each other for gridlock and inaction. Dark money and cable networks pundits masquerading as legitimate journalists distort the facts guided by ratings contributing to poorly formed, existing biases and opinions. Truth is a commodity in short supply, with voters opting out of the process altogether amid confusion and new voter restriction.
Zelensky won by 70 percent, while our margins are razor-thin. They are often shaped by socioeconomics and education levels or a candidate’s war chest size. The Ukrainian’s freedoms are overtly being attacked, evidenced by burned-out buildings and a growing number of casualties. But our freedoms may be at risk much more subtlety. Apathy, misguided ambition, mistrust, agendas, power plays, and lies, have been weaponized. Social media is a fertile ground for misinformation, with Moscow leadership openly announcing, with impunity, that they will be injecting themselves into our 2024 elections. The casualty of this toxic blend could be our democracy. In many ways, it is slipping away.
The Ukrainians have put a bright light on how valuable freedom and patriotism are. Worth fighting for wherever and whenever threatened. They stood up to a war machine with bravery and sacrifice and earned respect and admiration for the world.
Their nemesis has become world pyuria, never to own a place among the respected nations. Putin is now a war criminal who shortly will be trapped in the Mother Russia he is destroying. With all that ill-gotten wealth, the world is no longer his oyster. The mechanism to keep his people in the dark is suitable from the evil dictator handbook, limit press freedom, lie, deceive, do away with your detractors, and control the message. To think this couldn’t happen in America is naive.
War brought the Ukraine people together around a value of freedom. When you see the burned-out ruins of once beautiful cultural and economic centers, they remind us that freedom is not free. With bodies carpeting the streets and laying in mass graves, they have put their country and ethnic existence on the line. Americans should heed, turn off the pundits that get paid to plant the seeds of divisiveness, seek out the facts, and come to grips with their own biases. We all have them. Corruption should not be rewarded. Freedom needs to bring us together before another group of misguided countrymen take up arms to attack the capital, white house, or other hallowed halls doing more damage to our nation and world reputation. The plight of the Ukraine people is a wake-up call to all liberty-loving nations, striking a blow to autocracies. The future is not set, and our democracy is shaky in 2022. Historically democracies that transformed into autocracies never go back. We are really in a battle to see what system wins. Our own country needs warriors right now. Vote , it matters.
Donna Sines is a columnist from Osceola County.