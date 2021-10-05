Education is important for students and helps them succeed in future careers.
To help those students and teachers succeed in their goals, the Polk Education Foundation is organizing the 11th annual Stepping Out for Education.
This year, Stepping Out for Education will be held at the RP Funding Center on Oct. 22. Guests will enjoy dinner, open dancing during intermission of celebrity performances, celebrity performances, and the opportunity to learn more about the Polk Education Foundation and the work they do.
The Polk Education Foundation was founded in 1988 as a direct-support organization for the Polk County School Board. According to the Polk Education Foundation website, the foundation aids in the financial needs of many educational programs within the Polk County Schools through private and corporate funds. Over the years, the foundation has raised and spent over $43 million. Community, educational and business leaders make up a volunteer-based board of directors that leads the foundation.
Stepping Out for Education is a fundraiser that started in 2010.
“Jerry Miller, one of our Polk Education Foundation board members, took me to the same event held by Lake County’s education foundation,” said Susan Copeland, executive director of the Polk Education Foundation. “It was such a fun event [and] we knew we wanted to do it in Polk County.”
Copeland was able to get the information to help the foundation hold, run, and make this yearly event their own.
Stepping Out for Education is sponsored by local businesses and individuals in the community. Individuals can make a donation and make a reservation for the event by visiting https://polkschoolsfl.com/pef/donate/.
“Proceeds from the event go to support our work,” said Copeland, “[a lot of the proceeds this year] will go to serve our reading tutoring program.”
The in-school tutoring program allows tutors to help increase a student’s reading ability.
Stepping Out for Education donations will also help their Free Teacher Market, a store to help teachers get school supplies for free so they don’t pay for them out of pocket and help the foundation provide scholarships for students to attend college.
“The great thing is most of the donations can be matched by monies we have from the State Legislature,” said Copeland, “as long as they support select priority areas.”
So, what exactly is Stepping Out for Education? Think Dancing with the Stars for celebrities in the community. Local celebrity dancers, chosen from Polk County, select their own music, dance, and costumes. This dance is then perfected through two months of dance lessons from two professional instructors. The dancers have to dance for an audience and judges.
“We’ve heard from many [participants], they think this is the most fun fundraiser in town,” said Copeland.
The five celebrity couples dancing this year are Tim and Jennifer Adams MacDougall from Bank of Central Florida, Tony and Adele Camarillo from the RP Funding Center/City of Lakeland/Publix, Brian and Danica Dockery from Point Doctors/Credit Restoration/Kids Need Both, Inc., Anthony and Nickeysha Gordon from Jarrett-Gordan Ford, and Jonathan Sieg and Kate Wallace from Lakeland Leads.
The couples are competing for three awards: the judges will award first to third place, the audience will vote on Audience Favorite after all performances, and the People’s Choice Award. The People’s Choice Award is the award where anyone can vote for their favorite couple the month leading up to the event.
“Dancers’ friends and family can vote for them for $1 votes [and] the couple who raises the most money will win,” said Copeland. “The real winners, though, are the students and teachers who benefit from the funds raised.” You can vote for your favorite couple by visiting https://polkschoolsfl.com/pef/steppingout/ and clicking on People’s Choice votes.
For more information on the Polk Education Foundation and their programs or to donate, visit https://polkschoolsfl.com/pef/. Through Stepping Out for Education, the Polk Education Foundation hopes to continue to promote student success by mobilizing community resources to benefit student learning.