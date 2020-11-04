The month of November is Aviation History Month, so I figured it would be interesting to not only take a look back at the history of the Aviation Unit at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, but also fill you in on what the unit does for our fine community.

The unit got its start at the Sheriff’s Office at about the same time I did, way back in 1972.

Back then, it consisted of just two fixed-wing aircraft. It wasn’t until 1982 that the unit added helicopters.

The PCSO currently has two helicopters and an airplane.

I think most people tend to think that if the helicopter is flying above, there must be a bad guy on the ground that we’re looking for. While that is often the case, the Aviation Unit is also very valuable in searches for missing and endangered adults and children, people lost in the woods, and imperiled boaters in large lakes. They also watch over the deputies on the ground, looking for potential dangers in their paths as they close in on dangerous criminals.

In 2019, the Aviation Unit assisted in 243 criminal apprehensions and 286 missing persons investigations as well as providing assistance to many other agencies.

The worst time in PCSO’s aviation history came on October 22, 2001. That is when one of our helicopters crashed near Lake Hancock, killing Pilot Brian Wilkinson and Flight Officer Larry Rhoden in the line of duty.

Our deputies in the sky play a very important role every single day. We are blessed to have this great team doing what they do.

And just so you know, we’re almost always looking for more to join the unit, so if you’re an experienced rotary and fixed-wing pilot, give us a call.

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.