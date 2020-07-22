LAKE WALES — On July 14, elected officials voted to approve funding to hire a police officer primarily responsible for working the Northwest neighborhood of Lake Wales.
A few days later, Lake Wales City Commissioner Terrye Howell, who lives in and represents the Northwest neighborhood, told the Sun that while she voted in favor of funding another officer, she does not believe it will help build trust between her neighbors and the Lake Wales Police Department.
Howell and others have expressed concern about the behavior of a few officers. She recently requested more dialogue about LWPD body cameras or any other means to help build trust between police officers and her neighbors. The other city commissioners agreed that the subject was worthy of further discussion.
Rather than proposing body camera options or some other means of building trust, Interim City Manager James Slaton proposed hiring another police officer to act as a liason to the neighborhood.
“That's ridiculous,” Howell said. “To me that's like putting a fox in a hen house. First of all you aren't going to go up against your boss. I'd be afraid for my job. I can't imagine going up against your boss. It's not going to happen. But at least this disconnect is coming together.”
Howell said years ago when she first got elected, LWPD cruisers were equipped with video cameras on dashboards. Howell said one of the reasons why she has some trust issues is because when the department stopped using dashboard cameras, she says former City Manager Ken Fields and Chief Chris Velasquez did not inform city commissioners.
As proposed, the word liaison may have confused some. As outlined, the liaison would be an officer to work that neighborhood and not someone who would provide any police oversight.
In order for the City of Lake Wales to create a citizen's police oversight committee to provide some oversight, the city charter would need to be changed.
This year, the city commission will be reviewing the city charter. In other words, the city could create such a committee in the near future, but the actions taken July 14 did not advance that concept.
The subject of police behavior and the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they police has been a matter of political debate nationwide.
On July 15, Lake Wales City Commissioner Curtis Gibson hosted an online forum called “Toward Solutions: Justice In Our Communities.” Congressman Darren Soto spoke about how the U.S. House recently passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020. President Donald Trump recently expressed opposition to the House bill, which is still in the Senate.
On July 16, LWPD Chief Velasquez hosted a community event in Lake Wales called “Let's Talk,” giving residents an opportunity to talk to the department about any of their concerns.
Velasquez did not deny that behavior of certain officers and the use of body cameras are valid subjects of political debate. He said, however, that he did not believe any formal action needed to be taken against any specific LWPD officer for poor behavior.
The chief said his officers will continue to hold community "Let's Talk" events, but that the next one has yet to be scheduled.