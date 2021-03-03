Angels Care Center of Eloise co-founder Larry Powell died Feb. 15 after a brief but fierce battle with cancer.
Services were held Feb. 28 at St. John's United Methodist Church in Winter Haven.
After retiring in 2010, Larry and Janey Powell, his wife, founded Angels Care Center of Eloise as a free, faith-based medical clinic for Polk County residents who cannot afford health insurance. The clinic has served around a thousand patients each year since.
Doctors, dentists, counselors, dietitians, translators and hundreds of others volunteer their time and services at the clinic, which receives some funding from the Polk County Indigent Health Care grants, the Givewell Community Foundation and donations from multiple churches in the area.
Larry and Janey also co-founded Project Love of Eloise to provide opportunities and financial assistance to residents trying to better their lives.
Powell was known to take a sincere interest in what was going on with anyone he talked to. Family said he was driven, caring, funny and could light up a room just by walking in. Powell loved softball, going to Winter Haven Optimist Club meetings and always took his family to church on Sunday.
Larry and Janey Powell have been members at St. John's United Methodist Church, located on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven, for the past 45 years.
“Dad was a big kid at heart and growing up with him was always fun and entertaining,” Scott Powell, his son, said at the celebration of life service. “He would often sit at the kid tables at family dinners and get us in trouble for making us laugh too much.”
For those who would like to honor Larry and continue his legacy, the Larry Powell Memorial Fund has been established. Send tax deductible donations to: Project Love, P.O. Box 2285, Eagle Lake, FL 33839. Write Larry Powell Memorial Fund on the memo line.