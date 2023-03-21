Local Author Published Final Book in Series Lands on Amazon’s Best Seller List in First Week, Book Signing March 23rd at the Historic Ritz Theatre

Winter Haven author, Marco Magiolo, released the third and final book in his ‘Canine Legends’ series this month, and the book immediately became an Amazon Best Seller.
Magiolo, an American citizen who is a native of Brazil, has written and published the book in both English and his native Portuguese.
Canine Legends Trilogy
The ‘Canine Legends’ trilogy follows the main character, Marquito, and his life as a canine agility trainer in the world of competitive dog shows. Marquito and his canine partner travel the world together, sharing adventures and working through Marquito’s family dramas and personal traumas. Each book in the trilogy has continued the storyline with this final installment bringing the story to its close.
All three books are based upon Magiolo’s life “with a little fiction mixed in,” Magiolo says. After his first dog passed away, a therapist encouraged him to write stories of her as a healing process. Later, a writer encouraged him to turn those stories into a book, and ‘Canine Legends’ was born.
“All of the names and places have been changed, but the stories are inspired by real people,” Magiolo says. All of the dogs in the books have unique personalities and are featured as characters, not simply props within the story.
All three books are available via Amazon and most online booksellers. Each book features a five-star rating on Amazon.
Pet World Auburndale to Sponsor Book Signing Thursday, March 23, 2023
Meet the author Marco Magiolo at the Historic Ritz Theatre in Winter Haven, Thursday, March 23, 6:00 to 8:00 pm for fun, fantastic dog tails, and more. Event sponsored by Pet World Auburndale. Free parking for the event at 263 W Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL, 33880.
New Projects Ahead for Magiolo
“I have two very important projects I’m working on now,” Magiolo says. “One is a movie based on the first book. The screenplay adaptation is complete. I am contacting studios and am in negotiations now.”
His other project is a new book, details of which are still under wraps.
About Magiolo
In addition to being an author, Magiolo is an animal behaviorist and dog trainer. He works with dogs with behavior problems, who are aggressive or destructive. He works with the Orchid Springs Animal Hospital in Winter Haven, Fla.
He received his Veterinary Medicine degree from the Universidade Anhembi Morumbi in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil. He began training dogs in 2002 and started competing in 2005, quickly winning national and international tournaments. He competed representing Brazil and again representing the USA National Team in 2015.