HAINES CITY — Citrus Center Boys & Girls Clubs Chief Professional Officer Curtis Reddick traveled to Haines City April 15 to thank City Manager Deric Feacher for his years of service to the club.
“I hear he is going to Volusia County,” Reddick said. “I've already been contacted by the Boys & Girls club up there. They wanted to know what kind of guy he was. I said ‘he is one of us.’”
Reddick gave Feacher a card signed by a lot of young adults and a Proud To Be A Club Kid Alumni shirt.
Feacher said and his two siblings sometimes walked to and from the club on Havendale to their home in Florence Villa, in Winter Haven.
Feacher went on to be a past board member of the club and Feacher was credited with having a large role in establishing the Passport to Manhood Program.