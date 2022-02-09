Editor’s note: Lemuel Geathers is one of four local heroes being honored by the city of Winter Haven during 2022 Black History Month.
Lemuel Lamar Geathers, Jr., known to his friends as “Lem”, was born Nov. 21, 1924 in Winter Haven. The city looked different then, still thoroughly segregated, but Geathers didn’t let that stop him from working to bring positive change to his hometown.
Geathers credited his parents for ensuring he and his siblings received a quality education growing up, ensuring he had ample reading material and raising money to pay black teachers to teach a full academic year. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a teen and later graduated from Florida A&M University.
In 1974, Geathers ran for a seat on the Winter Haven City Commission and was elected in 1975 as the first African-American to serve on the commission. He soon earned the trust and respect of both the black and the white community, which allowed him to do what he did best – build consensus to move the city forward. He also served as Winter Haven’s first black mayor.
Geathers was proud of the transformation of golf course land he, at one time, could not play on into the home of Polk Junior College, now Polk State College. The college linked disparate communities and served as a driver of economic growth – both then and now.
World War II veteran, city commissioner, and mayor were not the only hats Geathers wore throughout his life. He was a teacher, electrical contractor, landlord, grove owner, insurance salesman, hospital board member and congressional aid.
Geathers was awarded many honors recognizing his contributions to Winter Haven including the Banker’s Cup, Winter Haven Citizen of the Year, Polk County Pioneer, a Key to the City, and recognition by U.S. Representative Darren Soto on the House Floor of the U.S. Congress.
Mayor Pro-Tem Nathanial J. Birdsong, Jr. was a student of Geathers’ in the 1960s and shared the following when he passed, “He was a legend, a role model that just touched the lives of people and helped make them better. He was just tremendous.”
Banners honoring Geathers’ have been placed along MLK Blvd., First Street and Downtown Winter Haven. These will continue to be raised year-after-year during Black History Month as the city honors its local heroes.