WINTER HAVEN — Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens is waging war on hunger through a unique partnership with the non-denominational Freedom Church, which is hard at work to provide food for those in need in Polk County’s Eloise community.
As part of its commitment, Council 7091 recently donated $2,000 to Freedom Church. The funds help provide food for residents of Eloise, as well as parts of Wahneta and Eagle Lake and other homeless individuals and families.
Once a week, Freedom Church volunteers go door-to-door with notes making Eloise residents aware of produce, meat, canned goods and boxed foods available to them free of charge. The groceries are distributed every Wednesday, between 9 a.m. and noon in the food pantry of the church, which is located at 108 First Street in Eloise.
On Friday evenings, upwards of 250 people regularly converge on the church to enjoy free hot meals consisting of hot dogs, hamburgers and other food items and beverages. Free bags of groceries are also handed out.
“Freedom Church provides a valuable service for needy people in Eloise and adjoining communities and we are delighted to help them do God’s work for the poor,” said Billy Bob Morris, the chairman of Council 7091’s charity committee, which began its outreach to Freedom Church in 2019 with a donation of $1,000.
Freedom Church was established several years ago by Bobby Williams. He is assisted in his mission by associate pastor Jennifer Velez.
In addition to food, Freedom Church provides those in need with free clothing, personal hygiene supplies and other essentials while also offering to fulfill spiritual needs at regularly scheduled church services on Wednesday evenings and Sundays.