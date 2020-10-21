Supporters of the Central Florida Development Council celebrated more than $700 million in various capital investments in Polk County over the course of the past few years during the organization's annual meeting Oct. 15, held at the Polk State College Center for Public Safety in Winter Haven.
“With visionary leadership and innovative collaboration we will not only overcome the pandemic and recover, we will also elevate Central Florida to the next level to ensure that we in Polk County prosper,” incoming CFDC chair and Polk State College President Dr. Angela Falconetti said.
The CFDC staff functions as a resource for business leaders who want to invest in the region. Over the course of the past few years, CFDC staff have had a role in several major projects.
Nucor Steel Florida Vice President Drew Wilcox was voted on to the CFDC board Oct. 25. Wilcox and his staff are on the verge of opening a $240 million steel mill on the Polk and Highlands county line, near Frostproof. The mill will employ 250 are residents.
Amazon has invested around $200 million between its regional flight hub at Lakeland Linder Airport and the new Amazon Distribution Center in Auburndale, which employs around 500 individuals.
CFDC staff helped Florida Can Manufacturing staff lock down a deal to build a $123 million plant in Winter Haven, which will employ around 160 people once open.
Earlier this year, Peace River Citrus Products staff announced a plan to expand operations in Bartow with a $96 million capital investment that will add around 175 jobs once open.
Carvana staff recently announced plans to invest $50 million in a new facility in Haines City which may employ around 400 residents over the next five years.
Dispenser Packaging Inc. staff are in the process of investing around $12.4 million on a plant in Frostproof that may employ around 90 once built.
Pamlico Air invested around $10 million on a new plant in Lake Wales that resulted in around 200 new jobs in 2020.
At the end of the CFDC annual meeting, board members announced awards.
FHS, Inc. staff, of Bartow, were awarded the Jim Brantley Economic Development Success in Small Business Award.
Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits staff of Lakeland were awarded the George W Harris Jr. Economic Development Success in Large Business award.