The Florida Department of Health in Polk County announced Dec. 30 that it had received a limited amount of the COVID-19 vaccine and that department officials are currently developing a plan for distribution that meets the requirements of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order as quickly as possible.
Per a release last week, priority will be given to those 65 years of age and older who meet eligibility as the vaccine becomes available. The department is working with its partners to help notify the community when this is available.
Residents are encouraged to be sure to check the Polk Department of Health website, http://polk.floridahealth.gov, for updated information on this process.
Also, officials encourage residents to continue to check www.polk-county.net for ongoing updates on vaccine distribution, COVID-19 testing sites and daily statistics.
The transition to vaccination for the general public follows a period during which frontline healthcare workers are being vaccinated.
On Jan. 4, county officials announced that residents and staff of Rohr Home, in Bartow, received the first shot of the two-injection vaccination against COVID-19 Monday morning. The Rohr Home is a 60-bed skilled nursing home facility that specializes in long-term and sub-acute care.
“We are happy to be able to provide this initial dose of the vaccine to our residents and staff at the Rohr Home,” said Marcia Andresen, director of Polk County’s Health and Human Services Division. “This vaccine provides another tool to help us combat the spread of the pandemic and protect our residents and staff.”
A secondary shot will be given at a later date. Monday’s inoculation followed the guidelines established by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order that providers can only administer the vaccine, in this instance, to long-term care facility residents and staff, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.