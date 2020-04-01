LAKE WALES — To honor the 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower, the Lake Wales Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored 16 local students at an award ceremony held at the Lake Ashton Health & Fitness Center.
Awards went to fifth grade students Kiersten McLeod (first place), Johnny Macleod (second place) and Nathan James Boyd (third place); sixth grade students Cecily Nicole Julich (first place), Madeline Harper Booker (second place), Lily Simons and Carter Wood (third place); seventh grade students Julie Friend (first place), Ella Richardson (second place); and eight grade students Faith Burdick (first place) and Mary Leigh Hardman (second place).
The DAR Youth Citizenship Award was established to “foster among schoolchildren a greater appreciation of the qualities of citizenship Americans must possess if our country is to remain sovereign and independent.” Committee Chairman Karen Wolzanski presented these awards to Andy Cardona, a member of the school safety patrol, and to JROTC Cadets Elijah Whitty, Lauren Chaney and Alexus Stephens. The students received a pin, certificate, school supplies and a book.
The DAR Good Citizen award is an honor given by recommendation and based on leadership and other important values. Chairwoman Laura Marlowe presented the Good Citizen medals, certificates and a $50 award to Karen Moses, Stepheny N. Ruff and Ja’Naya Lewis.
Chapter Regent Earlene Head announced Ja’Naya Lewis not only won the local chapter DAR Good Citizens Essay award, but placed in the state competition and was honored on Saturday, March 7 at the FSSDAR State Conference in Orlando.