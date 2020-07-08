Winter Haven Elite Baseball High School Division traveled to Vero Beach the weekend of June 27-28 to play its first tournament of the season.
After a tough performance on Saturday, June 27, the team came back focused on Sunday, June 28, winning the tournament’s championship and bringing the victory back to Winter Haven.
Jojo Debree IV hit a grand slam in game one on June 27, to put the team in the cChampionship game. Trey Pemberton hit a grand slam in the championship game, helping to win the game, 11-9, beating a prospect team with all college commits.
Players include: Leo Rodriguez, Ashton Griffin, Ralee Blackwell, Jordan Gonzalez, Ian Cantu, Gio Perez, Tito Trujillo, David Rodriguez, Josiah Pemberton, Jojo Debree IV, Yael Maisonet, Freddie Perez and Trey Pemberton.
Congratulations to the team from Winter Haven Elite.