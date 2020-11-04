Community Photos Locals compete in Halloween costume contest at Barrel 239 | Photos By CHARLES A. BAKER III | cbaker@d-r.media Nov 4, 2020 Nov 4, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 The pope stopped by Barrel 239 in downtown Winter Haven on Halloween to partake in the festivities with a few friends. Charles A. Baker III Winter Haven resident Tracy “Vampire” Forgues won Best Women's Costume at the Barrel 239 lounge in downtown Winter Haven Oct. 31. Charles A. Baker III Sarah Banoy and Dustin Beachy entertain the crowd. Charles A. Baker III Corey “Tiger King” Allen, of Bartow, won Best Male Costume during the Barrel 239 Halloween costume contest held Oct. 31 in downtown Winter Haven. Jennifer Allen dressed up as Carole Baskin. Charles A. Baker III A cheery devil asked to get a picture of Winter Haven resident Stephen Boykin, dressed as Rocky from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Charles A. Baker III Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Winter Haven Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Polk Special Sections Polk Special Sections Sep 30, 2020