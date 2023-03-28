Winter Haven City Commissioners got an earful at their Monday night meeting, as residents of the Eagle Lake, Eloise Loop Road, and Thompson Nursery Road neighborhoods packed City Hall to vent their frustrations with area development.
Residents cited clogged roads, noise, thousands of people moving to the area coupled with the lack of infrastructure to support them, traffic nightmares, trains that park on tracks - blocking residents in their neighborhoods - cars speeding by and trashing their walkways and yards, houses that are suffering damages from fracking, and the overall length of time it takes for them to get from point A to point B.
The gathering followed a notice on social media posted by the City of Winter Haven that read, “Are you interested in the Thompson Nursery Road (CR 540A) project?” with an invite to residents to either attend in person or listen/view online to a presentation from Jay Jarvis, Roads and Drainage Director of Polk County.
City Manager T. Michael Stavres said that the intent of the evening was to get an update from the county regarding the project, since the city had received so many citizen questions about the traffic clogs and development.
The Thompson Nursery Road (CR 540A) Phase 1 Extension Project is divided into four segments. Segment 1 is CR 540 at US 17 to CR 655 (Rifle Range Road). Segment 2 is CR 655 (Rifle Range Road) to East of CSX R/W. Segment 3 is East of CSX Railroad R/W to Eloise Loop Road and Segment 4 is Eloise Loop Road to West Lake Ruby Drive.
"The project is “fully funded,” Jarvis told commissioners, adding that based on current cost and time estimates, will take the next 5-7 years to finish completely.
Jarvis said the original project was set to be done in two phases, with phase 1 running from West Lake Ruby to Hwy. 17 over where Winter Lake Road is in Eagle Lake. Phase 2 would have run from West Lake Ruby all the way to Hwy. 27.
The original line was more along the CSX railroad development, so the county is doing an alignment study for segment 2 and 4 while segment 1 is being constructed.
And half of segment 3 is already under construction in conjunction with development near Pollard Road – at which point Thompson Nursery Road will be widened to a four-lane road as part of that developer’s agreement.
Explaining that more in depth, Jarvis said the “high priority” is segment 1 – which runs from Rifle Range Road over to Hwy. 17 in Eagle Lake, since that segment did not include any design changes. The county plans an update and is in the process of acquiring a Right of Way, with the goal to start construction within a year.
Segment 2, 4 and Phase II (End of Segment 1 to CSX Railroad Tracks, end of Segment 3 west to Hwy. 27) is in an alignment study for Segment 2 and Phase 2. Segment 4 is in the middle of a plan update. That will all be constructed at the same time in about 3 to 4 years.
Meanwhile, part of Segment 3 (CSX Railroad Tracks to Eloise Loop Road) is in the middle of being built by the developer. The remaining portion of Segment 3 could be built as part of the other segments or another developer agreement, Jarvis said.
Road Closures
The round-about at CR 653 and Old Bartow Lake Wales Road is scheduled to be completed before Easter 2023. The round-about at Eloise Loop Road and West Lake Eloise Drive is expected to be completed by May 25, 2023.
City Manager T. Michael Stavres said the two “relief” valves for Thompson Nursery Road are closed off – CR 653/Old Bartow Lake Wales Road and Eloise Loop Road.
Eloise Loop Road is seeing the construction of a roundabout in the nearby Harmony development, while CR 653 and Old Bartow Lake Wales Road is closed for the construction of the new school that will sit on the corner. The new school is expected to open in. August 2023.
“As these roadways reopen, that will relieve some congestion,” Stavres said.
Besides Eloise Loop being closed, the side road next to it that will house the Harmony subdivision, Hoover Road, has been closed for some time while the developer gets the infrastructure ready for the subdivision.
Jarvis said Phase 1 will relieve traffic currently coming down Snively Avenue to Hwy. 17, that then turns south to get to Winter Lake Road and Polk Parkway.
Residents Sound Off
Fourteen residents shared their frustrations regarding the crowded area and plugged roads as development gets underway.
Page Wright said the intersection on Eloise Loop Road has become “unacceptably dangerous” and the neighborhoods in the area now have “limited access to emergency services” because of the road blockage and the trains that stop on the tracks.
“We don’t have three to five years to fix it, there are emergencies every day,” he said. “It seems like only tax paying citizens are inconvenienced continuously,” he said. “This is not progress for me.”
Arnoldo Offerman, who lives near Eloise Loop Road, agreed with Wright, noted he has damages at his home from the fracking and said, “I would never do this many projects at the same time.”
Offerman also disagreed with location of the proposed roundabout on Eloise Loop Road being so close to the railroad, since trains stop on the tracks and people cannot find a way to turn around.
Rosemary Bailey asked commissioners why so many subdivisions have been approved and called the roundabout “ridiculous.”
“I just don’t envision this roundabout really solving anything,” she said.
She said she is concerned that when the home construction begins in Harmony that all the area roads will be destroyed.
Monica Offerman said she bought her home off Eloise Loop Road to enjoy a quiet neighborhood. “We didn’t want a big city, this infrastructure can’t handle it,” she said.
“My house is at ground zero,” said Kelly Patterson, who also lives off Eloise Loop Road. Patterson said that as part of the construction, her yard was torn up and electricity run under the yard. “They have cut our Fios, Spectrum, they have cut our power,” she said. “After that they came and redid my yard.” She said that since her yard was fixed, people continue to use her driveway to turn around because of the traffic clogs and trains parked on the tracks. “It takes me over 45 minutes in the morning to get out of my driveway,” she said.
Former county commissioner Jean Reed suggested a moratorium on growth
until the construction is finished. Reed told commissioners it seems like the
roads can’t be built fast enough.
City Commissioners Respond
Commissioner Nat Birdsong, who sits on the Polk Transportation Planning Organization, said he understands because he has had to add significant time to his daily travel.
“Sitting here, listening to the people, knowing we don’t have the capacity to affect that. We can’t solve that problem … those are county roads,” he said, reminding everyone about the construction of Dundee Road. “We had no control over that either. That’s the State DOT,” he said. “I am always frustrated with roads because it takes a long time to develop a road even if you have 100% of the money.”
Likewise, Commissioner Brian Yates agreed there were many traffic issues and said that most of what was heard by commissioners regarding “county roads and county decisions.”
“I guess the one benefit of doing things all at once is it’s all done sooner. You are not stretching out 15-20 projects over 15-20 years.
“What you saw was local government in action,” said Mayor Brad Dantzler, noting that as a “civilized” society, residents need to vent. Some are his neighbors, he admits.
To see a YouTube video of the 2 hour and 21-minute City Commission meeting, most of which pertained to the project, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Osgsroq4qhs