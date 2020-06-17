HAINES CITY – Mention the name “Mrs. Knowles” around town and, more often than not, residents know the vibrant, approachable and creatively professional principal.
Because she’s been an educator for 49 years in the area, Knowles has been a presence in the lives of many longtime residents — as well as the lives of their children and, in some cases, their children’s children.
But Knowles’ career of educating and loving kids for the district ends June 30, when she retires from Bethune Academy, one of Polk County’s first magnet schools and one that she opened 27 years ago.
Although she ends her long career as perhaps one of most loved principals in the county, Knowles can recall the beginning of that career, also — when she started as a third-grade teacher at her alma mater, Davenport Elementary School.
“At five or six years old, I knew I wanted to become a teacher,” Knowles said. “I just loved kids. I grew up helping out and teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.”
After only four years in the classroom, Knowles was hand-selected by a Polk School Board official to teach the teachers for the district.
“I’m a risk-taker, so I jumped for it and went to Bartow,” said the 71-year old Davenport native.
Working for the district, she taught math concepts, traveling to schools to train tutors and work with teachers in their classrooms.
“During that time, I got to meet a ton of good people, and I felt like it was the time to become an administrator,” Knowles said.
So, she completed her master's degree and, viola, she was selected as assistant principal at Davenport Elementary.
Knowles explains that she has high expectations — for her staff and students, alike — but that, in order for those expectations to be met, “you have to love them first.” She said.
From the beginning, she says she set about creating a family atmosphere.
“It takes everyone to make a difference – from the café to the custodians to the teachers and office staff,” she said. “They all have an active part, not just me.”
“Team Knowles” has created a culture of acceptance and recognition for a job well done at Bethune Academy. Silver tickets and monthly student recognition ceremonies pat kids on the back to reinforce good behavior and study skills.
“It doesn't matter how old you are, everyone loves a pat on the back,” she said. She’s given thousands of big hugs to the students and left just as many simple notes of praise on her teachers’ desks. She also strove to be accessible to parents with an open door policy.
“My office staff doesn’t ask who's calling — and if I’m in the office, I’ll take the call or speak to parents who come in,” Knowles said. “If they want to meet, (I will) meet with them and fix whatever the problem might be. It’s so important not to put them off.”
Once she retires, Knowles says she still wants to be a part of Bethune Academy’s community, as well as volunteering at her grandson’s elementary school in Ruskin. She has two children, Nikki Simmons and Jeremy Knowles, and two grandchildren, Morgan and Royce.
“I plan to travel a lot around our country. I have a beach trip planned with my friends,” she said. “I just want to love each day and have a good time.”
She said she loves to shop and is looking forward to a trip to New York City with Nikki and Morgan in December.
Michelle Townley, the Regional Assistant Superintendent for Polk County Elementary Schools — and Knowles’ mentor — said, “Sharon has given so much to everyone, from the students, to the families, to her staff. She’s been a pillar in the east area.”
Knowles said her years at Bethune Academy, in particular, have been a dream come true.
“I have been on cloud nine — loving every minute of this beautiful opportunity and experience among the best family in the world,” she said. “Ever-changing but always maintaining that family quality — WOW!”