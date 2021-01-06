WINTER HAVEN – It was 1970 — 50 years ago — that Dan Johnson became a barber.
Fresh out of school, he sat his first client in the chair for a haircut at Northgate Barber Shop.
Now, all these years later, on the last day of 2020, Johnson put away his scissors and comb and walked out the door of the last barbershop he will have worked at, The Barber Brothers.
He said he has cut hundreds of heads of hair in dozens of styles for men and women – but mostly men, many of the same family.
“It has been my joy to give little boys their first haircuts, watch them grow into men, and then bring their sons in for haircuts,” Johnson said. “I have a few families I’ve cut their hair for four generations and many families I’ve cut three generations.”
Johnson had just returned home from a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy in 1970. Two of his brothers were barbers, so it was not an off-the-wall idea when his brother-in-law suggested barber school for the two of them.
“I’ll never forget. We were standing on the church steps one Sunday morning after services when he suggested barber school to me,” he said. “We could use our VA (Veterans Administration) benefits (and) that would pay for tuition.”
To attend barber school in Orlando, they moved to a $75 a month rental home near Orange Blossom Trail for the seven-month training. After graduation, he immediately began his career at Northgate Barbers, where he cut his first client’s hair – Tony Howard.
Howard, a friend since sixth grade, was a customer of Johnson’s for the entire 50 years of his career. Howard was his first and his last client, since Johnson intentionally scheduled him at the end of the day on Dec. 31.
“He’s been a good friend and a good barber,” Howard said. “He has cut it the way I like it and if I want it different, he’ll do it, but advises against it. He’s kept me good-looking all this time.”
Howard was just the first of many clients who were regulars over the years, keeping Johnson very busy.
Johnson’s last employer, Phillip Barber of The Barber Brothers, said, “Dan’s natural abilities, combined with his congenial personality, were the right combination for a successful career.”
For 47-and-one-half years, Johnson worked at Northgate, but two-and-one-half years ago moved to The Barber Brothers.
Johnson now looks forward to spending time with his wife of 51-years, Judy, and seeing the world — but says he plans to start with Florida.
“We’ve never been to Pensacola or Key West, so we plan to go to those places first,” said the 74-year-old.
It is a bit bittersweet new season for the man who’s spent so many years caring for others.
“The highlight of my career is all the wonderful people that I have been privileged to know and serve. The close personal relationships that you form, truly become lifelong friendships” Johnson said. “But all good things must come to an end.”