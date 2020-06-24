The recent national discussion over racial issues has launched several orderly protests in Bartow, both of which have underscored the requests from one city commissioner to look into the disparity in the demographic make-up of the city's staff.
City Commissioner Leo Longworth, the longest serving member of the commission, repeated his request last week that city officials examine its hiring methodology to find ways to enhance the diversity of its workforce.
The perceived lack of minority representation within city staff ranks has been a topic of ongoing discussion for several months, but took a back seat to the pandemic crisis that forced a lockdown nearly three months ago.
Again, at the commission's meeting last Monday, Longworth asked that City Manager George Long and other city department chiefs report to the commission on efforts to recruit and hire minority employees — particularly in the police department.
Earlier, Long had told commissioners the problem was finding qualified applicants for virtually all vacant posts, but Longworth requested a more detailed discussion on what's being done.
At last week’s meeting, the commission agreed to hold a workshop to delve into the touchy subject, but no date was set while the city is still in the grips of the pandemic.
Another nagging issue raised again last week was what to do about the reflecting pool in Fort Blount Park that is presently empty and fenced off. Fort Blount Park sits adjacent to the Polk County History Center, in the heart of the city's downtown.
Commissioner James F. Clements had earlier suggested the reflecting pool has been an ongoing issue and should be replaced by a stage or other usable structure that would enhance the park.
City Manager George Long told the commission that ballpark estimates to fix the reflecting pool would “start at about $100,000” but added that he didn't have concrete figures to give the commission. He said it would take at least $30,000 just to demolish the reflecting pool, but adding that “it could be as much as $50,000” — further explaining that he couldn't be sure unless a project was put out for bid.
Long suggested the problem also needs further discussion in a workshop setting, along with what to do about parking revisions at the Bartow Municipal Golf Course and how to solve flooding problems at the Mary Holland Park soccer fields.
“We need to sit down and discuss all those (topics) and come up with a way to address them — and in what order,” Long said.
No date or time for that discussion was established at the session last week.
In other business, the commission approved a $15 million contract with Vogel Construction to upgrade the city's wastewater treatment plant. The construction will take more than two years to build, Long told the commission, but no starting date for the project was set.
The project is being funded by utility department loans from the state, explained Long.