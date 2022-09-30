Aside from the pandemic, Lake Wales attorney Jim Weaver has organized Lake Wales Breakfast Rotary Club trips to try and improve living conditions in Honduras every year since 2013.
To date, Rotary International has donated around $300,000 in support of Weaver's leadership.
In July, Bartow Mayor and Bartow Rotary Club member Steve Githens, his wife Michell Githens, Jim's grandson Logan Weaver, and Lake Wales Rotary Breakfast Club member Ernie Leavell joined Jim Weaver.
“We are back in the swing of things,” Weaver said about his first trip to Honduras since 2019.
For the past few trips, supporters of the Lake Wales Breakfast Rotary Club have primarily focused on water infrastructure projects in Honduras, but they also work to help improve schools and other needs.
“Jim is a Rotary Hall of Famer,” Steve Githens said. “I asked him how many projects he has done, and he said, 'I don't know, about 75.'”
When the Rotary leaders started, there were Honduran communities that only had access to water two hours per day. As a result of Rotary efforts in Honduras, with help from Water Missions International staff, multiple communities have access to water 24 hours per day.
For example, this past trip the mayor of a city called El Progreso gave Weaver a key to the city for helping to bring attention to a non-dependable well at a hospital. The group also donated soccer uniforms for a school team this year and musical instruments to a school.
“There are no shortages of projects in Honduras,” Weaver said.
Weaver was asked what motivated him to keep returning to Honduras.
“Rotary is a wonderful organization,” Weaver said. “The strength of Rotary is that it is neither political or religious and so it is a civic organization. Having said that, it gives the ability to work out your faith in ways that the church cannot. My church is a wonderful church, but it can't build wells in Honduras. Rotarians do that all over the world.”
Over the years, Rotary club members based in Winter Haven, Haines City, Bartow, Lakeland, Lakeland South, Sebring, Avon Park, Virgina and Texas have traveled to Honduras with Weaver and have also provided financial help.
Githens was asked how he got involved with the Honduras trip. The Bartow mayor said former Lake Wales Mayor and Lake Wales Breakfast Club member Eugene Fultz made the trip a few years ago and encouraged Githens to have the experience as well. Githens is no stranger to Latin America, having learned how to speak Spanish while in the Peace Corps a few decades ago.
“That's where my heart is,” Githens said. “Honduras is a very poor country. How can I make their lot in life any better?”
Githens said Fultz and Weaver both convinced him to return to Honduras. He had been there multiple times in the past but never while representing Rotary.
“We talked about the trip, and he (Fultz) told me about how good it was and what kind of difference it made in his life,” Githens said. “It seemed like it really did.”
Anyone with interest in joining the fellow leaders next year, the coast is about $1,000 to make the trip.
“You would no doubt have that life changing experience,” Githens said. “It's seeing that poverty, seeing that way to help meet that physical need with your project. We take so much for granted in our country. To see the people who don't have water, to have a school that goes past the sixth grade, its life changing.”