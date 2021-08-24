“From Crisis to Opportunity” was the theme for Main Street Winter Haven’s annual meeting held earlier this month.
The nonprofit celebrated 26 years of revitalizing downtown, opening the meeting with images of buildings throughout the years.
“We feel it’s important to celebrate our members and thank them for their support while informing them of our goals for the upcoming year,” said Anita Strang, executive director of Main Street Winter Haven.
The group discussed the struggles the pandemic has and continues to present to the area. The focus of the meeting then shifted to the return of their local events and the economic impact the surge of added residential will have on the downtown. Main Street Winter Haven was created in 1995 as a not for profit dedicated to revitalizing and preserve the unique historic character of downtown Winter Haven.
It has had many accomplishments throughout the years. “The restoration of Gram Parsons Derry Down will always be a source of pride for the MSWH board and all those involved,” said Strang.
Another event they are proud of is the creation of Starlight Nights in 2020 which was born out of a desire to raise the community’s spirits and bring people downtown.
“Main Street Winter Haven felt that no matter what someone’s comfort level was with COVID-19 there was a way for them to experience the holiday decorations and see what downtown Winter Haven has to offer,” she explained.
Main Street also partnered with the downtown CRA to match the $25,000 raised in sponsorships to purchase lights and holiday decorations for downtown.
“Main Street Winter Haven reached out to Mechanical Dynamics, a local business that helped with the Derry Down Project, to help us create large light trees, photo backdrops and archways that we covered with lights. To help draw people to our businesses we created a window decorating contest and the response was magical. We plan to continue to grow this event in 2021,” said Strang.
Main Street Winter Haven has a full agenda for the upcoming year.The group wants to support and help stabilize downtown businesses, continue to support the Historic Ritz Theatre’s Board of Directors, advocate for smart growth, execute its current slate of projects and work with community partners to provide the tools and incentives to make downtown successful, said Strang. “We are very excited to welcome back live shows at Gram Parsons Derry Down along with the return of our MSWH event schedule,” she added.
The meeting wrapped up with a review of projects in partnership with the city and the downtown CRA: Façade Grants, the planting of shade trees, adding expanded outdoor dining and four gateway monuments to welcome visitors downtown.
Main Street Winter Haven’s Chairman of the Board, Vaughn McAshan, said, “We are pleased with the great response and participation at the meeting shows how committed our community is to our downtown’s exciting future.”