After COVID-19 shut down Main Street Winter Haven’s 2020 events, minimizing the exposure it could have given to downtown merchants, it recently introduced its 2021 lineup at a recent business partner group meeting.
Between Sept. 30 and Jan. 5, the agency will roll out seven different events that were designed to offer something for everyone.
“It’s huge,” said Bailey McDaniel, assistant director of Main Street Winter Haven of the event calendar. “I think the merchants have been eager to have people in their store.”
McDaniel said many of the small businesses had just opened when the pandemic hit.
If a recent event is any sign of things to come, the merchants are in luck. On July 17, there was a downtown treasure hunt for children that drew more than 500 kids, McDaniel said.
Here is a list of the events:
Ladies Night – Sept. 30
This event is geared to kickoff the incoming holiday shopping season. Businesses will be encouraged to highlight their new items. Main Street will sell admissions to the event and gives people a map of the participating businesses. Each business will have some kind of special offering, whether it be a door prize, a coupon or a free beverage to entice patrons to visit.
Oktoberfest – Oct. 15
“Oktoberfest is a celebration of Bavarian traditions, food, and, most importantly, beer!” McDaniel said.
Central and South Central Park in downtown Winter Haven will be transformed into a German biergarten, as attendees are invited to sample over 40 craft, local and international beers.
Wine, Chocolate and Cheese – Nov. 12
Main Street will sell a tasting ticket in which the proceeds will be used to purchase wine and either a cheese or chocolate pairing for businesses to serve. When a patron comes into the local business, they will either be handed a tasting ticket for the wine and pairing or a raffle ticket. The event was designed to get people into downtown businesses they might not know about, Main Street officials said.
Starlight Nights – Nov. 24 to Jan. 5
Starlight Nights is downtown Winter Haven's newest holiday tradition.
“For six weeks, downtown Winter Haven will be dazzling with lights as we ring in the season of Holiday cheer and togetherness,” McDaniel said. “Each weekend of Starlight Nights will feature a different event - a different reason to come downtown and shop, dine, and enjoy an evening stroll with photo opportunities and surprises around every corner.”
Shop Small Saturday – Nov. 27
“Shop Small Saturday is an opportunity for our community to love on our small businesses,” McDaniel said.
Main Street is working with its Business Partner Group (a group of downtown business owners) to plan the Shop Small Saturday event. More details will be released at a later date.
Cookies & Cocoa – Dec. 11
“Cookies and Cocoa is a new holiday event that will draw families, friends...and anyone who likes to drink cocoa and eat cookies,” McDaniel said
Each business will host a different hot cocoa and cookie pairing, encouraging attendees to visit and engage with downtown businesses during Starlight Nights.
Santa Con/Crawl – Dec. 18
In short, SantaCon is part flash mob, part bar crawl and part costume party.
“We plan to host Winter Haven's first ever SantaCon to show off our bars and restaurants in a festive way...where everyone dresses up as Santa or one of Santa's helpers. We are excited about this one!” McDaniel said.
For more information about Main Street Winter Haven, go to https://www.mainstreetwh.com.