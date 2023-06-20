Main Street Winter Haven hosts Monster Month Downtown

WINTER HAVEN (June 20, 2023) - Main Street Winter Haven invites the community on a month-long Scavenger Hunt through Downtown Winter Haven. This is a FREE event where families are invited to find the hidden friendly monster murals scattered throughout Downtown. **The grand prize winner
will receive four tickets to LEGOLAND® Florida Resort!!**
From July 1st through July 31st, participants will be able to search for small murals featuring adorable and friendly monsters that will be carefully hidden around Downtown Winter Haven.
Participants can use a smartphone or tablet to scan the QR code next to the monster you find to check in. Participants are encouraged to upload selfies with the monsters so they can be posted on the Main Street Winter Haven social media using the hashtag: #mainstreetmonsterswh
More info can be found on the Main Street Winter Haven Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/12uYmzSOF
Main Street Winter Haven, Inc. is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that involves the entire community in revitalizing downtown with the objective to develop and preserve the economic, cultural and historic qualities that make downtown the heart of Winter Haven.