WINTER HAVEN – Residents living near Wakulla Drive may see limited traffic disruption once contractors start replacing a main water line in the coming months.
City Manager Mike Herr said this is a “directional drill project,” meaning there would be less impact on the surrounding neighborhood of southeast Winter Haven, somewhat close to the bend in Cypress Gardens Boulevard.
Herr explained that U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development staff allocated $633 million to the State of Florida for infrastructure projects and that some of this money could help fund the project.
Two local vendors figure to benefit from the investment — Ferguson Enterprises, LLC, and SabCon Underground, LLC, both of which are based out of Winter Haven.
Around $130,000 of pipe is being purchased from Ferguson Enterprises and SabCon staff are charging around $420,000 to replace the line.
“The Wakulla Drive Water Main Replacement project will replace approximately 6,000 feet of eight inch asbestos concrete (AC), water main and 2,100 feet of two inch galvanized water line, both of which are beyond their useful life and are prone to leaks and breaks,” according to a city document.
The two contracts were “piggyback,” meaning they were not put out to bid, which could lead to construction beginning sooner than otherwise. No construction timeline was announced.
City to study wastewater plan
Winter Haven City Commission members passed a plan to spend around $70,000 to study the feasibility of pumping treated wastewater into a downtown retention pond April 27.
Currently, the city generates around 5 million gallons of treated wastewater per day. Some of this water is spread around the city for irrigation, but there currently are not enough reclaimed water lines in the ground to distribute all of the wastewater.
The vast majority of unused waste water currently gets sent south, through creeks connected to the Peace River. City officials have previously estimated that around 4 million gallons per day floats downstream toward the Gulf of Mexico to supply water for other communities.
According to city documents, the storm retention pond downtown is close to a main reclaimed water line.
City staff want to study the feasibility of piping reclaimed water into the pond located there.