WINTER HAVEN – A float valve on an emergency diesel fuel tank at Winter Haven Hospital malfunctioned on July 16, causing an unknown amount of diesel fuel to leak into Lake Martha.
Two residents who live on the lake reached out to the Sun. David Ard reported that before he was notified about the incident, he irrigated his property with water from the lake and it turned much of his vegetation yellow.
The Sun also received an anonymous email July 15 stating, in part, “Animals are covered in fuel and it smells of gas in the air. It’s washing up on the shores of the houses around. This needs to be publicly acknowledged and announced to the general public. The City hasn’t issued any info unless you call and ask.”
On July 16, Winter Haven Hospital spokesperson Nafari Vanaski responded to an inquiry.
“Remediation, thus far, has included: concrete surface clean-up in (the) area surrounding the tank, vacuum of a storm drain that is located near the tank, and lake water clean-up in Lake Martha,” Vanaski said.
Diesel fuel is known to float on water surfaces and is cleaned up by absorption with specialized floating booms, Vanaski said.
Winter Haven Hospital contractors are also removing fuel residue from shorelines by churning the sand and vacuuming the residue. Water and soil quality samples have been sent to testing labs as well.
“The hospital is working with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the City of Winter Haven to ensure compliance with all environmental requirements,” Vanaski said.