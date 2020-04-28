UPDATED AT 3:20 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 28
WINTER HAVEN — A scary situation on 16th Street NE late Tuesday morning ended without further incident, according to a spokesperson for the Winter Haven Police Department.
According to Public Information Officer Jamie Brown, at 10:47 a.m. Winter Haven Police responded to a developing situation on the 600 block of 16th Street NE, in which a man was standing in the middle of that road with a rifle.
George Nerio, 40, was reportedly saluting people as they drove by, walking in a military-style march and handling the weapon as though it was part of a drill activity.
As units arrived on scene, police officials say Neiro had the weapon on his shoulder with the barrel pointing in the direction of the officers. Immediately, they commanded Nerio to drop the rifle and he complied, putting his hands in the air — but he did not walk away from the weapon. Residents in the area were told to stay inside of their homes due to Nerio's unwillingness to obey commands to walk away from the weapon.
“Officers and detectives on scene continued to try to convince Nerio to walk away from the rifle, to no avail,” reads the WHPD statement.
At 11:58 a.m. a police K-9 — Miko — was deployed and took Nerio to the ground. He was taken into custody without further incident and transported to Winter Haven Health for treatment from the dog bite.
No weapons were fired and no officers were injured. Brown said that the rifle that Nerio had is listed as stolen out of the Polk County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction.
"I am extremely proud of how our officers approached this scenario and ensured every measure was taken for the best outcome — which is getting this guy back behind bars and no officers or members of the public being injured," Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said in a release.
Nerio is a convicted felon. He was charged with a handful of felonies and misdemeanors — including Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Grand Theft of a Firearm — and was booked into the Polk County Jail.
