Journey into Polk history this month at the Polk County History Center.
The following programs and events will be held virtually and are open to the public and free of charge:
March 1-31 - Women’s History Month
Visit the Polk County History Center and discover the ways women influenced the course of history in Polk County and across our nation. Explore both “Very Much A Lady: Lifestyle and Fashion of the Proper Woman, 1900-1920” and “The 19th Amendment at 100 Years: A Milestone of Democracy for Women’s Suffrage.”
March 1-31 - March of Museums
The Polk History Center joins the Florida Department of State in celebrating the variety and versatility of museums in our communities. This year, 160 museums and cultural organizations will unite to provide opportunities in which visitors can enjoy the museum experience all around Florida. Participating organizations in Polk include the Polk County History Center, Explorations V Children’s Museum, Florida Air Museum, Lake Alfred Historical Society Museum and Polk Museum of Art. Visit www.marchofmuseums.com to learn more and discover the history that surrounds you.
March 6, 11 a.m. - Oak Hill Cemetery Tour
Join the Polk History Center’s Curator of Education on a walking tour of the historic Oak Hill Cemetery in Bartow. Listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 2003, the cemetery is awash with the memory of Polk pioneers beneath a canopy of live oak trees.
March 13, 11 a.m. to noon, Zoom & Vroom: Florida Stories: Using Your Smartphone to Explore Historic Florida
Tune in and prepare to hit the road! The popular series is virtual in 2021 and includes interactive elements designed to get you and your “Quaranteam” out exploring Polk County.
This month, the tour explores the Florida Stories phone app. Learn the history of some of Florida’s most unique small towns. The free walking tour app, developed by Florida Humanities, can be downloaded from all iOS and Android devices or viewed on their web app. On this special edition of Zoom & Vroom, attendees are looking at sites that can be day trips from Polk County. These include Lake Wales, Bartow, Ybor City, Tarpon Springs, Indian Rocks Beach, St. Petersburg and Bradenton. This program includes both a virtual component and a self-guided driving tour. To register, or find out more information, contact Jayme Jamison at JaymeJamison@polk-county.net or (863) 534-4381.
March 20, 11 a.m., Architectural Tour
Join Polk History Center staff for an architectural tour of the History Center and discover the neoclassical architectural elements that define this iconic Polk County landmark. This month, the tour will focus on the restoration of the courthouse and the discovery of the original blueprints.
March 27, 10 a.m., Genealogy Speaker Series: “Finding Your Revolutionary War Patriots” by Gayle Londeree
This program will provide methods for finding your Revolutionary War patriot, and how to prove their residence, service and the necessary evidence to join a lineage society such as the Daughters of the American Revolution or Sons of the American Revolution. You will be shown how to begin your family tree, how to mine the DAR databases and how to use FamilySearch and other useful record sources. This program is co-sponsored by the Lakeland Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
This is a hybrid meeting with both Zoom and in-person options. In-person attendance is limited to 20. Registration is required. To register, contact Preston Petermeier at (863) 534-4604 or PrestonPetermeier@polk-county.net
The Polk County History Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 100 E. Main St. in Bartow.
Visit www.polkhistorycenter.org or call (863) 534-4386 for more information on exhibits and programming. All programs and events are free and open to the public.