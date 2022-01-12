Margie Lewis was named the town of Dundee’s 2021 Citizen of the Year.
Lewis is the oldest known living resident of the town of Dundee at 97 years old.
Lewis has been a resident of Dundee for over 40 years. She raised her four children in Polk County and located to Dundee after marrying. She has 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Lewis worked until she was 80 years old as a housekeeper.
She is a woman strong in her faith and active in her church. She conducted church services for nursing homes for 22 years as a service to her community.
Since retiring, she loves to spend time outside in her garden. Lewis just recently received an incredible clean bill of health from her doctor, who stated that she should keep doing what she is doing since it is working for her to be as healthy as she is.