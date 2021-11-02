By the summer of 2023, there could be two brand new multi-story, major chain-brand hotels open for business in downtown Winter Haven.
Currently there are none.
On Oct. 25, the city of Winter Haven entered into a developer's agreement with a group of investors (Onicx Group, LLC) who owns what is commonly known as the six-story (and long vacant) “Taylor” building across the street from the Tropical Smootie at Central Avenue and Third Street.
The investors say it will cost about $27 million to renovate the Taylor building, tear down and replace an adjacent building and to remove a city-owned parking lot behind the Taylor building.
Once finished, the Residence Inn by Marriot entrance will face the water tower to the south. A new restaurant and other retail space will be at ground level on the north side of the property, facing Central Avenue. The hotel will feature an added mezzanine floor overlooking the corner of Central Avenue and Third Street.
The Residence Inn by Marriot is the second major hotel brand to announce an investment in downtown Winter Haven since Sept. 14.
A six-story, pet-friendly hotel “Staybridge Suites Hotel” will be opening around the same time as the Marriot in the summer of 2023. The Staybridge Suites Hotel is going to be located roughly a few blocks east of the McDonald's near Lake Howard and adjacent to the Derry Down.
The Marriot investment group disclosed the $27 million investment in downtown Winter Haven. The Staybridge group disclosed a $19 million investment in September.
In reference to parking, the Staybridge group agreed to incorporate parking into its design plan. The Marriot group has about three months to come up with a parking plan of their own. Staff said it is possible that another parking garage may need to be built downtown.
Both groups of developers applied for tax rebates on property taxes through 2030 in exchange for investing in the downtown area.
The Marriot group stated that more than 400 people would be employed either as a result of the hotel being built. Groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for June 2022.