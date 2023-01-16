The city of Winter Haven honored the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with a week-long celebration of events last week.
Youth enjoyed stories at the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and an Importance of Service event on Wednesday.
On Thursday morning, a wreath was laid at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park and the movie “42” was shown for free at the Ritz Theatre Thursday night. On Friday the Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon took place at Nora Mayo Hall.
On Saturday, area residents endured 30 degree temperatures while setting up for the 44th Annual Winter Haven Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. By the time the parade ended temperatures approached 50 degrees but it was still chilly for those watching the parade with blankets in chairs.
The theme of the parade this year was “We Can Be Free.”
A post parade party was hosted at the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center.